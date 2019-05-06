NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Hits $0.0000

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 22.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $1,385.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.89 or 0.01310283 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001706 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00015574 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00010141 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00111019 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002113 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.