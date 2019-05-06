Neuronetics (STIM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Neuronetics has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2019 guidance at EPS.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. On average, analysts expect Neuronetics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Neuronetics stock opened at $16.53 on Monday. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $301.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STIM shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Neuronetics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

In other news, insider Christopher Thatcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $252,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Donato sold 26,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $423,743.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neuronetics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Neuronetics worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

