Navios Maritime Containers (NMCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Navios Maritime Containers to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NMCI stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.85 million and a P/E ratio of 4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. Navios Maritime Containers has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Containers in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

