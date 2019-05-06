Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

NGVC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NGVC opened at $12.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $283.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.95. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.45 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 1.15%. Analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 89.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 235,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 19.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 792,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after acquiring an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 85.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 236,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 109,263 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 46.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 302,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 95,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 244,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 80,117 shares in the last quarter. 40.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

