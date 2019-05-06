National Instruments (NATI) versus Talend (TLND) Head to Head Analysis

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) and Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Talend does not pay a dividend. National Instruments pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Instruments has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

78.1% of National Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Talend shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of National Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Instruments and Talend’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Instruments $1.36 billion 4.26 $155.06 million $1.34 32.49 Talend $204.32 million 7.13 -$40.36 million ($1.22) -40.96

National Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Talend. Talend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

National Instruments has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talend has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for National Instruments and Talend, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Instruments 0 3 0 0 2.00 Talend 0 1 5 0 2.83

National Instruments currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.27%. Talend has a consensus target price of $64.83, suggesting a potential upside of 29.74%. Given Talend’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talend is more favorable than National Instruments.

Profitability

This table compares National Instruments and Talend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Instruments 11.34% 15.19% 11.11% Talend -19.75% -123.26% -18.38%

Summary

National Instruments beats Talend on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data. The company's application software comprises TestStand, which is used for automated test and measurement applications in a manufacturing environment; VeriStand, a ready-to-use software environment for configuring real-time testing applications; Flexlogger for quick sensor configuration and data logging of mixed signals to verify electromechanical systems; and InsightCM Enterprise, a software solution with integrated hardware options for monitoring ancillary rotating equipment. Its systems and data management software include DIAdem, which is configuration-based technical data management, analysis, and report generation tools to mine and analyze engineering and measurement data; and SystemLink, a systems management software that enables the mass coordination of connected devices, software deployments, and data communications throughout a distributed system. The company also offers PXI hardware form factor that combines PC software and PCI hardware with advanced instrumentation capabilities; NI C-series data acquisition and control products; and NI semiconductor test systems, as well as software and hardware maintenance, and training and certification services. It serves semiconductor, transportation, and aerospace and defense industries, as well as government agencies. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Talend Company Profile

Talend S.A. provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The company's Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application and cloud integration, data catalogue, and API design and testing, as well as master data management, and self-service data preparation products; and Stitch Data Loader, is a cloud-based data ingestion engine. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through channel partners. Talend S.A. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.