National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. (STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stelco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C($0.56). The business had revenue of C$648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$699.10 million.

Stelco has a 12 month low of C$21.00 and a 12 month high of C$26.50.

