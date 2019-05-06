Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.31 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.77.

NASDAQ:NSSC traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.04. 132,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 0.74. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $25.73.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 7,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $163,500.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin S. Buchel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,581,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,823 shares of company stock worth $750,251 over the last three months. 38.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 584,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 88,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 88,649 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 58,663 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 78,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 31,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

