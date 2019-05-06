Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Upgraded at Gabelli

Gabelli upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NBRV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nabriva Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.19.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.05.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,188.69% and a negative return on equity of 101.03%. Analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 514.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,842,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 1,542,700 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

