Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NBRV. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Gabelli lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $2.56 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.19.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:NBRV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.42. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.05.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,188.69% and a negative return on equity of 101.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 103,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 4.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.