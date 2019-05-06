MYR Group Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (MYRG)

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for MYR Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. B. Riley also issued estimates for MYR Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

MYRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price target on MYR Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

MYRG opened at $35.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $40.81.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.83 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,356,000 after purchasing an additional 135,338 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,555,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,816,000 after purchasing an additional 122,525 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in MYR Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,370,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,612,000 after purchasing an additional 94,156 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 2,606 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $91,314.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 303,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Ronald Johnson sold 2,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,042 shares of company stock worth $568,546. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

