Morguard North American Residential REIT (MRG.UN) PT Raised to C$19.50

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MRG.UN. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of MRG.UN opened at C$17.79 on Friday. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a twelve month low of C$13.17 and a twelve month high of C$16.21.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

