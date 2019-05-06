Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) a $121.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price target on Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $113.00 target price on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Virtus Investment Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.67.

VRTS opened at $122.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $856.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.63. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $138.02. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.64 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.35%. Virtus Investment Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 683,345 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $77,731,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,656 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 28,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,345 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $77,731,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

