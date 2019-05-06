Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Siemens (SIE) a €119.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a price target on shares of Siemens in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €120.65 ($140.29).

Shares of SIE stock opened at €105.76 ($122.98) on Thursday. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a fifty-two week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

