More Coin Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. More Coin has a market capitalization of $130,268.00 and $538.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00001132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get More Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00386901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00918878 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00159595 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00001246 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000109 BTC.

More Coin Token Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.