Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 10,556 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 98.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2,195.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,555 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 150,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,911,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,821,799,000 after purchasing an additional 356,339 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.61. 13,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,897. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $86.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.13.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ED. Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Consolidated Edison and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.42.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

