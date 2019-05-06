Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 109.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 74,791 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 351.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,661 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,049,000 after buying an additional 1,006,279 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,414,509 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $160,894,000 after buying an additional 343,108 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 45,590 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bristol Advisors LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vodafone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 61,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,869. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

