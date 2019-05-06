Mooncoin (MOON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $84.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $84.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.58 or 0.01293104 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001709 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00015588 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00010139 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00103761 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 225,583,660,204 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

