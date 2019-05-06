Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 9,917 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 428.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,234 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 543 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,699 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 42,850 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $10,574,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,347,761.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total value of $7,418,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 968,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,427,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 244,894 shares of company stock valued at $58,980,002. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Northland Securities cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

PANW traded down $4.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $246.67. 197,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,820. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.49, a PEG ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.84. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $160.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

