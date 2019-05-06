Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Stake Boosted by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,978,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,391,000 after purchasing an additional 861,752 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $209,565,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $852,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNST opened at $62.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $47.61 and a 12 month high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,534,909.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 24,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $1,559,263.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,871,548.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,253 shares of company stock worth $3,842,637 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.03.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

