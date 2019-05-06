Monarch Capital Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.89. 21,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,461. The stock has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.61. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 25.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Joseph E. Rockey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 500 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.69 per share, with a total value of $62,845.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Goldman Sachs Group cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.89 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

