Mohawk Industries (MHK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mohawk’s first-quarter 2019 earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%, while revenues missed the same by 2%. On a year-over-year basis, although its top line grew 1.3%, the bottom line declined 29.2%. The decline was mainly due to higher costs, a stronger dollar, soft market conditions in most of the regions served by the company and unfavorable product mix. Also, uneven demand added to the woes. Meanwhile, although shares of Mohawk have outperformed its industry over the past year, estimates have moved south over the past seven days. Nonetheless, to combat these headwinds, it has reduced the production rates to balance the inventory level with customers’ demand. Going forward, it expects to boost prices, replace high-cost assets, enhance manufacturing processes and reduce overhead expenses.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.98 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.53.

NYSE:MHK opened at $139.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.53. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $109.35 and a twelve month high of $228.49.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 14,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $2,000,706.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $301,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

