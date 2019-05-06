MKS Instruments (MKSI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.93. The company had a trading volume of 510,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,021. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $118.75.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $463.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.64 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $31,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 602.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

