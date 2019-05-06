Mizuho Analysts Give Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) a $20.00 Price Target

Mizuho set a $20.00 target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research set a $19.00 target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Wood & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.61.
Shares of IRWD stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.89.
In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Lawrence S. Olanoff sold 2,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $28,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Consylman sold 5,677 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $81,237.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,850.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,084. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 27,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 252,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 262,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
