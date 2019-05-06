Mizuho Analysts Give Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) a $20.00 Price Target

Mizuho set a $20.00 target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research set a $19.00 target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Wood & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.61.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.89.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Lawrence S. Olanoff sold 2,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $28,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Consylman sold 5,677 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $81,237.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,850.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,084. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 27,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 252,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 262,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

