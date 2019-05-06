Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $83,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,621 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,794.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $104,095.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,308 shares in the company, valued at $776,380.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,422 shares of company stock worth $16,031,513. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $85.96 on Monday. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.26. Fortinet had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fortinet from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

