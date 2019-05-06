MIRQ Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (MRQ)

MIRQ (CURRENCY:MRQ) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 6th. MIRQ has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $52.00 worth of MIRQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIRQ coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MIRQ has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000245 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 98.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About MIRQ

MRQ is a coin. MIRQ’s total supply is 2,085,844 coins. The official website for MIRQ is mirq.io . MIRQ’s official Twitter account is @MIRQCOIN

Buying and Selling MIRQ

MIRQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIRQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIRQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIRQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

