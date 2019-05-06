Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.30). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($4.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.70) to ($4.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRTX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

In other news, major shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 686,820 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $50,137,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie A. Donadio sold 7,500 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,382,911 shares of company stock valued at $99,772,950. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTX opened at $63.93 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.95.

Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

