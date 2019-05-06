Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.22 Per Share

Posted by on May 6th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.30). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($4.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.70) to ($4.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRTX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

In other news, major shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 686,820 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $50,137,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie A. Donadio sold 7,500 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,382,911 shares of company stock valued at $99,772,950. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTX opened at $63.93 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.95.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.