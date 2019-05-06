Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,257 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 35.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 236,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 128,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.96% of the company’s stock.

TRCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:TRCB opened at $15.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $131.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.40. Two Rivers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Two Rivers Bancorp had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Two Rivers Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Two Rivers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.79%.

About Two Rivers Bancorp

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

