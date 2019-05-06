Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 792 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,919 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LogMeIn by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,073,000 after buying an additional 63,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in LogMeIn by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,579,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,073,000 after buying an additional 63,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LogMeIn by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,547,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,931,000 after buying an additional 45,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in LogMeIn by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,707,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,285,000 after buying an additional 43,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in LogMeIn by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,106,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,248,000 after buying an additional 374,020 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGM opened at $81.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. LogMeIn Inc has a 1 year low of $74.87 and a 1 year high of $118.80.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. LogMeIn had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,826,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 547,074 shares in the company, valued at $44,405,996.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

