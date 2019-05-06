Meridian Financial Partners LLC Invests $215,000 in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBT. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $130,482.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III bought 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.04 per share, for a total transaction of $198,545.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at $584,714.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,229 shares of company stock worth $366,432 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
BB&T stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 58,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,634. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. BB&T Co. has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $56.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.
BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.
BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.
