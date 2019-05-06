Mercury Systems (MRCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mercury Systems, Inc. is a commercial provider of secure sensor and mission processing subsystems for defense and intelligence programs. The Company’s products and solutions are deployed in more than 300 programs with over 25 different defense prime contractors. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRCY. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Mercury Systems to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.50.

Mercury Systems stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.10. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $79.83.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $2,392,901.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 298,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,002,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $312,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,440 shares in the company, valued at $22,994,395.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,736 shares of company stock worth $3,446,102. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Mercury Systems by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Mercury Systems by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Mercury Systems by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

