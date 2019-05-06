Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 103.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 308.6% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP opened at $61.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company had revenue of $628.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 93.88%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $150,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,624.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 30,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total value of $1,780,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,029.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,696 shares of company stock worth $2,597,682. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $75.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup set a $70.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates diesel fuel, kerosene, heating oil, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

