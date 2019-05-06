Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (AZN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. HSBC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.73 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of AZN opened at $38.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. AstraZeneca plc has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $43.29.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

