Menta Capital LLC Invests $480,000 in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET)

Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,811,000 after acquiring an additional 240,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,967,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150,586 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 29,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust Reit alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IRET shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 2nd.

NYSE:IRET traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.29. 3,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $728.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.96.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/menta-capital-llc-invests-480000-in-investors-real-estate-trust-reit-iret.html.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.