Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their buy rating on shares of Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

“. After a solid quarter of execution in 1Q19, we reiterate our OW rating and 12-month price target of $25 for MNLO shares. We continue to believe that upward earnings revisions and multiple expansion will drive the stock higher. A greater appreciation for the company’s multiple indication approach for serlopitant will increase earnings estimates to levels not yet reflected in FactSet consensus expectations, in our view.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ MNLO opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $161.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.38. Menlo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). Research analysts forecast that Menlo Therapeutics will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

