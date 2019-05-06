Memex (OEE) Trading Down 10%

Memex Inc (CVE:OEE) traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 115,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 403,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 624.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 million and a PE ratio of -4.17.

Memex Company Profile (CVE:OEE)

Memex Inc develops, commercializes, and manufactures a suite of products for the discrete manufacturing and aerospace sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company primarily offers MERLIN, a software-driven industrial Internet of Things communications platform that provides manufacturing analytics in real time comprising overall equipment effectiveness.

