Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Acquires New Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in CF Industries by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $44.22 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

CF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.05.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

