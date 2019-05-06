McKesson (MCK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McKesson has underperformed the industry in a year’s time. McKesson’s European Pharmaceutical Solutions witnessed softness lately owing to challenges in the United Kingdom. Unfavorable currency movements too partially marred the segment’s performance. Contraction in operating income is discouraging as well. Price fluctuation of generic pharmaceuticals and stiff competition in the MedTech space are added concerns. However, McKesson saw a solid show by its core U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions unit in recent times. Management is optimistic about the 10-year partnership signed with Rite Aid. McKesson continues to expect incremental synergies from its MSD acquisition. McKesson Canada too saw healthy growth in recent times. The company also launched an Opioid Foundation recently, to address the current U.S. opioid crisis.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank raised McKesson from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised McKesson from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.90.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. McKesson has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $151.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.22. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in McKesson by 8,651.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,416,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $215,791,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $150,620,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,155,000 after purchasing an additional 606,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in McKesson by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,519,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,725,000 after purchasing an additional 435,844 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

