Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Matador Resources posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 22.37%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $24.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 175,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Matador Resources has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $35.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Matador Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Matador Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Matador Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 73,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

