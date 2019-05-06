Mastercard (MA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $277.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mastercard’s earnings of $1.78 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66 and was up 18.7% year over year. Solid results were led by higher switched transactions, increase in cross-border volume and gross dollar volume, and gains from acquisitions, partly offset by an increase in rebates and incentives. Mastercard’s stock has outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company is poised for growth, given its solid market position, ongoing expansion and digital initiatives, and opportunities from the shift toward electronic payments. Its numerous acquisitions have aided revenue growth. However, escalating costs will put pressure on margins. Also, in order to gain customers and new business, Mastercard has been incurring quite high levels of costs under rebates and incentives, which remains a concern. Nevertheless, its strong balance sheet enables business investment, thereby driving growth.”

Get Mastercard alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $221.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.79.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $247.95 on Monday. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $257.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 8,658 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total value of $1,993,158.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,386.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total transaction of $13,917,172.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,670,492.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,530 shares of company stock valued at $93,705,711 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercard (MA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.