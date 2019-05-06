Masimo (MASI) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $918.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $912.72 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $134.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.75.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.57. The stock had a trading volume of 847,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,329. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.12. Masimo has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $141.05.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.96 million. Masimo had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $258,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,310. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/masimo-masi-releases-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.