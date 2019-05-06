Masimo (MASI) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $918.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $912.72 million.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $134.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.75.
Shares of Masimo stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.57. The stock had a trading volume of 847,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,329. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.12. Masimo has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $141.05.
In related news, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $258,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,310. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
