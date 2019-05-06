Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Position Lowered by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 1.9% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,748,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,917,000 after acquiring an additional 945,494 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 442,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,771,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,306,000 after acquiring an additional 104,537 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,069,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,158,000 after acquiring an additional 320,959 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup set a $99.00 price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,245 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $115,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter J. Beshar sold 67,655 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $6,301,386.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 487,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,828.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,691 shares of company stock worth $11,406,907 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $93.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.30 and a 52 week high of $95.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.16%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/marsh-mclennan-companies-inc-mmc-position-lowered-by-hotaling-investment-management-llc.html.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.