Marriott International Inc (MAR) Stake Lowered by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 66.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $524,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price target on Marriott International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 11,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $1,414,609.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at $693,207.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony Capuano sold 44,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $5,580,047.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,782,084.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,730 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,619. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,329. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $100.62 and a 1 year high of $142.19.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 80.36% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

