Marriott International Inc (MAR) Stake Lessened by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825,027 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $125,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 11,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $1,414,609.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,207.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 16,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,020.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,193.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,730 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,619 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $137.29 on Monday. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $100.62 and a one year high of $142.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Marriott International had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 80.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.29.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

