Marksmen Energy (MAH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Marksmen Energy Inc (CVE:MAH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.89, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22.

Marksmen Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Ohio, United States and Alberta, Canada. It holds working interests in various wells located in south-central Ohio. The company was formerly known as Marksmen Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Marksmen Energy Inc in August 2010.

