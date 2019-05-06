Markel Co. to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $10.65 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – William Blair raised their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Markel in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $10.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.37. William Blair also issued estimates for Markel’s Q4 2019 earnings at $10.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $13.91 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $10.97 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $10.76 EPS.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.73%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,173.67.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,061.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel has a one year low of $950.16 and a one year high of $1,228.32.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.86, for a total value of $80,068.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,352,087.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.19, for a total transaction of $101,519.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,596 shares in the company, valued at $103,139,243.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,326 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Markel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management grew its stake in Markel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 1,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Markel by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Markel by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

