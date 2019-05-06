Markel Co. (MKL) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Markel by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director K Bruce Connell acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $968.78 per share, for a total transaction of $193,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,157.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,450 shares of company stock worth $1,454,326 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock opened at $1,061.55 on Monday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $950.16 and a twelve month high of $1,228.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($1.04). Markel had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 36.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,173.67.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

