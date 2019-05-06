Marathon Petroleum (MPC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $59.96 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $54.29 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.
In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Gary R. Heminger sold 187,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $12,164,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,220,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.18 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.
Marathon Petroleum Company Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
