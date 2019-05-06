Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Has $28.65 Million Holdings in Apache Co. (APA)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 826,619 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,463 shares during the quarter. Apache makes up 7.1% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apache were worth $28,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apache by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,130,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $712,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,617 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Apache by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,644,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $515,678,000 after buying an additional 1,075,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Apache by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,491,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,156,000 after buying an additional 945,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,866,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,525,000 after buying an additional 340,044 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Apache by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,852,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,387,000 after buying an additional 176,822 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APA traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.64. 66,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,934,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Apache had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apache from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apache from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apache from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.82.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

