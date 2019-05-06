Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Given a $9.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup set a $9.00 price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.50.

MX stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.58. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.06.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). The business had revenue of $157.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 25.58% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 125,488 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,459,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

