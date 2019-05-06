Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Given a $9.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup set a $9.00 price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.50.
MX stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.58. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 125,488 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,459,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.
