MacroGenics’ (MGNX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a sell rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.07.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.90. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $32.32.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 256.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 1,770 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $53,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,924 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $203,427.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,762 shares of company stock valued at $258,567. 7.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 78.4% during the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 967,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,390,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,066,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after acquiring an additional 342,691 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,228,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 101.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 293,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB Biotech AG increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 3,283,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,698,000 after acquiring an additional 292,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.